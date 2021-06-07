हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Shahid Kapoor's cute little gesture for wifey Mira Rajput melts her heart

So in the picture, we can see a beautiful bouquet of flowers which seems to be a Sunday surprise for Mira by Shahid. The picture is going viral over the internet and people are drooling over their cute chemistry.

Shahid Kapoor&#039;s cute little gesture for wifey Mira Rajput melts her heart
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Shahid Kapoor’s wife Mira Rajput, who is an avid social media user, has a huge fanbase on social media and so in order to keep her fans updated about her personal life, she often treats them with some interesting tidbits.

Recently, Mira shared a romantic note for her beloved husband Shahid and wrote, “That’s how you melt my heart. @shahidkapoor I love you.”

 

So in the picture, we can see a beautiful bouquet of flowers which seems to be a Sunday surprise for Mira by Shahid. The picture is going viral over the internet and people are drooling over their cute chemistry. Shahid and Mira's fans love their social media banter.

Shahid and Mira got married on July 7, 2015. They are now doting the parents of two kids- Misha and Zain.

On the work front, Shahid has completed shooting for his upcoming project ‘Jersey’ alongside his father Pankaj Kapur. The film also stars Pankaj Tripathi, and Mrunal Thakur in lead roles.

 

