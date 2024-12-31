New Delhi: Zee Studios and Roy Kapur Films' much-anticipated action thriller Deva is ready to kick off the new year with a bang! The film, which stars Shahid Kapoor in a gripping new role, will reveal its first poster tomorrow, January 1, 2025, heightening the excitement surrounding the project.

According to industry insiders, the debut poster promises to be a visual spectacle, featuring Shahid Kapoor in a bold, intense new look that is sure to captivate audiences. Sources also hinted at a special connection to Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan, adding an extra layer of intrigue for fans.

Directed by renowned Malayalam filmmaker Rosshan Andrrews, Deva is produced by Zee Studios and Roy Kapur Films. The film is set for release on January 31, 2025, and promises to be a thrilling ride filled with high-octane action and suspense.

With the first poster unveiling just around the corner, anticipation for Deva continues to soar. Stay tuned for more updates as the countdown to its release begins!