Shahid Kapoor's sister Sanah Kapur wedding: Check out mehendi, chooda ceremony photos

NEW DELHI: Actors Supriya Pathak and Pankaj Kapur's daughter Sanah Kapur is all set to tie the knot with Mayank Pahwa, son of actors Seema Pahwa and Manoj Pahwa. As per Pinkvilla, the wedding is happening in Mahabaleshwar and the family has already reached the venue. While the 'mehendi' and 'sangeet' functions are happening today, the wedding is scheduled for March 3. The wedding is an intimate ceremony and only close friends and family friends are in attendance.

While Pahwas and Kapurs have been family friends for many years, Sanah and Mayank too have known each other for a long time. Reportedly, they had gotten engaged a while back.

Actor Vivaan Shah, who has starred in films like Happy New Year and Bombay Velvet, shared a video from Mayank and his cousin Sanah’s pre-wedding celebration. In the video, the soon-to-be bride and groom are being welcomed on the Dhol beats. Dressed in a pink traditional outfit, Sanah is seen waving at the guests at her wedding function and Mayank stand beside her while holding her hand.

Sanah's mehendi artist also posted a photo of herself with the actor and wrote, "At @sanahkapur15 ‘s mehendi ceremony". Sanah looked elated as she smiled ear to ear in the picture.

Mira Kapoor also shared a series of photos of herself as she decked up for Sanah’s mehendi function.

For the unversed, Sanah had made her big-screen debut with Vikas Bahl's 2015 released 'Shaandaar'. The film starred Shahid Kapoor and Alia Bhatt and also featured Pankaj Kapur and Sanjay Kapoor.

In December last year, Seema Pahwa had taken to Instagram to wish her son on his birthday. Sharing an image of Manoj and Mayank, the actress had written, "Happy birthday mayank my son my life like father like son."

