Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Rajput proves black and white never goes out of style! - See pic

New Delhi: Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Rajput Kapoor, who is very active on social media, stunned her followers with a breathtaking monochrome picture.

She shared the picture on her Instagram handle on Thursday (September 30) and it left fans swooning over her including hubby Shahid.

In the picture, Mira can be seen sitting with folded legs, in a black tank top looking at the camera intensely. She seems to have minimal make-up on and a natural, subtle smile. She's also wearing a necklace with her initial 'M'.

Mira captioned it as "bare necessities".

Check out her latest post:

Shahid Kapoor commented on the post saying he misses her which got hundreds of likes from their fans.

Earlier, she had shocked fans with a video of her playing the piano and revealed that she used to learn the instrument in her formative years.

Mira has a huge fanbase and so in order to keep them updated about her personal life, she often treats them with some interesting tidbits of her personal life.

Shahid and Mira got married on July 7, 2015. They are now doting the parents of two kids - Misha and Zain.