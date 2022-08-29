New Delhi: On Sunday, ace fashion designers Kunal Rawal and Arpita Mehta tied the knot in Taj Mahal Palace, Mumbai. It was a star-studded bash and many celebrities showed up looking their best selves.

B-town couples are always giving out major goals but the best ones tonight were Malaika Arora- Arjun Kapoor, Shahid Kapoor- Mira Rajput and Varun Dhawan- Natasha Dalal. They walked in the ceremony with utmost grace looking like Royale Jodis and fans are loving the pictures and videos online.

Malaika-Arjun arrived together hand-in-hand at the ceremony of their close friend's wedding. Arjun looked like a true prince in a white kurta and Malla was a treat to the eye in a shimmery co-ord set and sneakers.

Shahid and Meera went for all desi tonight! The couple dazzled in ivory white outfits and we cannot take our eyes off. Shahid wore an ivory kurta and pajama set, on the other hand, Mira opted for a gorgeous sequinned saree. Shahid even shared an adorable PIC on Instagram and wrote in the caption, "Mujhse shaadi karogi @mira.kapoor"

Varun and Natasha looked absolutely amazing as they walked together. The actor wore a white kurta with matching pants and a dupatta, and Natasha dolled up in an ivory sharara.

On Friday night, the designers hosted a mega bash which was attended by several Bollywood celebrities including Varun Dhawan, Natasha Dalal, Shanaya Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor, Maheep Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur, Jackyy Bhagnani, Rakul Preet Singh and more.