Shakeela

Shakeela is a compelling story told truthfully: Pankaj Tripathi

Mumbai: Actor Pankaj Tripathi plays a pivotal role in the upcoming film Shakeela, which is based on the life of South Indian adult film actress Shakeela Begum. He says the film is a complex yet important tale.

The trailer of the film 'Shakeela' has generated curiosity. "It is a compelling story, told truthfully. It is great to know that people have received the trailer with amazing response. I had a great time essaying the role and it was something that I haven't tried or done before. This story will surely entertain people but will also make them think of the double standard we have pertaining certain characters who have been wrongly boxed into being someone, without knowing their real-life story," said Tripathi.

The film has Richa Chaddha in the title role and also features Ester Noronha, Rajeev Pillai and Sheeva Rana. It is scheduled to releases on December 25 in theatres.

 

