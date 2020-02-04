हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Shakira

Shakira recreates 'Hips don't lie' magic at Super Bowl

Seeing her performance, social media users praised her a lot.

Shakira recreates &#039;Hips don&#039;t lie&#039; magic at Super Bowl

Los Angeles: Singer Shakira recently wooed the audience by grooving to her iconic song "Hips don't lie".

At the halftime show of Super Bowl in Miami, Shakira celebrated her 43rd birthday by belly dancing on stage and performing her signature step of "Hips don't lie".

She performed on the stage for six minutes, opening the set with "She Wolf" before inviting Puerto Rican singer Bad Bunny for a duet on a cover of Cardi B's "I like it", reports stepfeed.com. Shakira concluded the show with her most famous track, "Hips don't lie".

Seeing her performance, social media users praised her a lot.

A twitter user wrote: "Uggghh Shakira's belly dancing and Arabic music. Showing her lebanese roots.. I love her."

Another user commented: "YouTube Search History: "How to belly dance like Shakira?"

 

ShakiraHips don't lieSuper BowlJennifer Lopez
