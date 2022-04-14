New Delhi: Actors Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are all set to tie the knot today (April 14) and become husband and wife. On this happy occasion, veteran actor Shakti Kapoor misses Ranbir’s father and late actor Rishi Kapoor. Shakti says that Rishi was worried about Ranbir getting married and wanted his son to settle down soon. He also claimed that ‘Chintu’ (Rishi Kapoor’s pet name) would have been the happiest at his son’s wedding.

Speaking to Hindustan Times, Shakti Kapoor said, “I am sure he will be happy and dancing up there, and blessing the couple. I am so glad that Ranbir has not further delayed the wedding, which Chintu wanted to see with his own eyes. But life has to go on. It is the right time for Ranbir to get married now."

He also said, “Oh my god, you can’t even imagine how he would have danced today. When I close my eyes, I picture him wearing Punjabi safa, standing at the gate, laughing and being the gracious host”.

“Aaj agar Chintu hota woh toh sab ko pagal kar deta. He would have been the happiest,” claimed Shakti Kapoor.

The actor also wished the best for Ranbir and Alia.

Previously, at the mehendi ceremony, Rishi’s wife, Neetu Kapoor got his name written with henna in her hand in his memory.