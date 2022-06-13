New Delhi: Veteran actor Shakti Kapoor’s son Siddhanth Kapoor has been detained by the Bengaluru Police in a drugs related case after they raided a party in the city. Siddhant tested positive for drug consumption and is held by police along with five other people. Reacting to this news Shakti Kapoor said that it is not possible. The veteran actor told ETimes, “I can only say one thing- it's not possible”.

Shakti Kapoor also shared that it was through news channels that he learnt about his son’s detainment. He told News18, “I am not aware of anything. I have just gotten up from my sleep and my phone has started ringing continuously. He hasn't been arrested but detained by the cops for consumption (of drugs). I don't think there was any possession. I have as much information as it is coming out in the news and I am really troubled by this news."

The Bengaluru Police had reached the Park Hotel party after receiving a tip-off. They confirmed that Siddhant Kapoor was among the six people, allegedly found to have consumed drugs. "Siddhanth Kapoor has tested positive for drugs. He has been brought to Ulsoor Police Station," Dr Bheemashankar S. Guled, DCP, East division, Bengaluru City told ANI.

In 2020, Siddhanth’s sister, actor Shraddha Kapoor was questioned by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) for drug consumption related to Sushant Singh Rajput’s (SSR) murder case. The actress in her testimony had revealed that she attended SSR’s 'Chhichhore' success party at his Pawana guesthouse but denied all reports of consuming any kinds of drugs.

Siddhanth is also an actor and an assisstant director by profession and has appeared in films like "Shootout At Wadala", "Haseena Parkar" and "Jazbaa" among others. He was invited to the Bengaluru party as a DJ for the night.