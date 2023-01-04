Shaktimaan Mukesh Khanna lashes out at Pathaan makers over Besharam Rang song, says 'kal aap p*rn film banaoge...'

New Delhi: Veteran actor Mukesh Khanna, best known for playing Shaktimaan on the small screen for years has often been in the headlines for his views on controversial matters. This time he has lashed out at the makers of Pathaan song Besharam Rang starring Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan. Ever since the track was released, a section of people have raised a hue and cry over actress's ultra glam avatar and especially her saffron-coloured bikini, which became a bone of contention for many. Now, 'Shaktimaan' Mukesh Khanna on his YouTube channel shared a video where he said that the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) must take strict action against the movie.

He also shared multiple shots from the song and wrote ‘Agar aapko yeh ashleel nahi lagta! Toh kal aap porn film banaoge’. Mukesh’s caption reads, ‘जोगिया कलर की बिकिनी पहना कर हीरोइन को नचाते हो ! यही नहीं ज़ूम करके लोगों को दिखाते हो “ देखो देखो ये बिकिनी जोगिया रंग की !” इतनी अभद्रता और अश्लीलता !! और तो और गाने के बोल बोल बोल कर बेशर्म रंग कह कह कर जोगिया रंग का घुमा फिरा नचा कर इस तरह से अश्लील अपमान !! इतना दुस्साहस !!! क्या फिर भी आशा रखते हो कि इस अपने रंग को पवित्र मानने वाले हिंदू इसके ख़िलाफ़ खड़े नहीं होंगे ???? अवश्य खड़े होंगे और खड़े हो भी रहे हैं।अब इस बेशर्म गाने और इस फ़िल्म को ऊपर वाला ही बचाये !!!

Khanna added that by changing the lyrics of the song is not enough and that the makers should change the entire dress of the actress. He said that this move will send out a clear message and moving on, no producer will dare to do something like this in the future.

Following the controversy over Deepika's bikini colour, the CBFC recently advised makers of Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone's upcoming film `Pathaan` to implement certain changes in the film, including in its songs, and submit a revised version, chairperson Prasoon Joshi has said.

Pathaan is directed by Siddharth Anand and is slated to release in January. Besides SRK and Deepika, it also features John Abraham in the antagonist's role.