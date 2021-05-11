Shaktimaan actor Mukesh Khanna speaks on death hoax, says 'I'm perfectly alright'

New Delhi: Veteran actor Mukesh Khanna on Tuesday (May 11) refuted rumours of his death due to COVID-19 that suddenly started doing rounds on social media. Quashing the fake report about his health, Khanna said his phone was constantly ringing with people enquiring about his well-being.

The 'Shaktimaan' actor took to Facebook and shared a video along with a note stating that he was 'perfectly alright.' Dismissing rumours that suggested he was no more, Khanna also hit out at those behind spreading false rumours about him, stating, 'this is the problem with social media.'

"With your blessings, I am completely healthy and safe. I don’t have COVID-19 and I was not admitted to any hospital. I don’t know who created this rumour and I don’t know what is the intention of those who spread such rumours. They tamper with people's emotions with such false news," the veteran actor wrote in a post along with a video.

"What should be the treatment for such mentally unstable people? Who will punish their misdeeds? Enough is enough. Now it is too much. There should be a stop on such fake news," he concluded.

Mukesh Khanna became a household name with 'Shaktimaan'. The show aired during the late 1990s on Doordarshan. He also gained also known for playing the role of Bhishma Pitamah on BR Chopra’s serial 'Mahabharat'.