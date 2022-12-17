Shaktimaan aka Mukesh Khanna slams Deepika Padukone's 'provocative dressing' in Besharam Rang song, calls it 'vulgar'

New Delhi: Joining the bandwagon of many who are criticising Besharam Rang song from Pathaan, Shaktimaan actor Mukesh Khanna also commented on the controversy. While a section of the viewers liked the sensuous track featuring Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan, a huge segment of people vehemently opposed her saffron bikini look. BJP minister Dr Narottam Mishra and BJP MLA Ram Kadam condemned the costumes worn by Deepika in the song.

Mukesh Khanna told ABP News, "I think our film industry has gone haywire. This is a matter of vulgarity, it has nothing to do with any kind of religious problem. The censor board is no Supreme Court. They tell me very prominent people but can they not see all these attacks on the Hindu religion?"

Adding more, he said, "Ok, the issue at hand is that of vulgarity. Our country is no Spain or Sweden or such a country that allows everything. You dared to bring people in such limited clothing, next you will bring them without the clothes! The job of the censor board is to ensure that films do not hurt anyone's personal feelings and beliefs. The censor must not pass such films that instigate or lead the youth astray. This song can mess up with the minds of the youth, not mislead them. This is not a song made for the OTT, but a film. How could the censor pass it? Did they not see the deliberate provocative dressing?"

Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham will be seen together on the big screens for the first time. The film is directed by Siddharth Anand and bankrolled by Yash Raj Films. It is the fourth instalment in the YRF Spy Universe. The movie is scheduled for release on January 25, 2023.