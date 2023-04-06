New Delhi: Shalin Bhanot is known for his entertainment quality. The actor is quite active on social media and is seen sharing snippets and BTS of his gym workout sessions and fun banter on sets with the co-stars of his show Bekaaboo. His social media presence has helped him gain a massive following and connect with his fans on a personal level, making him one of the most popular actors in the Indian Television Industry.

On the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti, the Bekaaboo actor is seen humming and singing the holy hymn Hanuman Chalisa, dedicated to Lord Hanuman, that is recited by millions of people around the world in a unique way. It is heartening to see that Shalin is keeping his devotion alive even while on the move, and this is a great example for his fans and followers to follow.

Sharing his video on social media, Shalin wrote, " Music connects us all... And on this day, all I can say is make the right choices, Rather than choosing abusive raps, why not listen to Bhajans, which have been at times recreated and resurrected for today's taste... Music, and with it the belief towards the ultimate power and positivity!"

Shalin's spiritual side has always endeared him to his fans, who appreciate his grounded nature despite his immense popularity in the entertainment industry. Shalin is seen showcasing his talent, hard work, and dedication to his craft on his social media as he is deeply connected to his fans.