Shalin Bhanot's Ex-Wife Dalljiet Kaur Confirms Wedding with NRI beau in March

After her wedding with Nikhil, Dalljiet will move to London with her son Jaydon.

Edited By:  Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Feb 04, 2023, 03:20 PM IST|Source: IANS
New Delhi: Dalljiet Kaur, the ex-wife of Shalin Bhanot, recently got engaged to U.K.-born Nikhil Patel, who is employed in a finance company. The pair exchanged rings in Nepal and are set to take the wedding vows this March.

After her wedding with Nikhil, Dalljiet will move to London with her son Jaydon. Initially, Dalljiet will move with her kid to Kenya as Nikhil is placed there for work, but after a few years, the couple will move to London.

The 'Kulvaddhu' actress also revealed how she and Nikhil met in Dubai at a common friend's party and connected with each other due to their love for children. The actress also revealed that she noticed blue nail paint on Nikhil's toes. When she asked him about it, he replied with an earnest: "I am a proud dad of two girls."

Dalljiet said, quoted by News 18: "Romance wasn't in the air back then; it was just two single parents chatting. Love happened with time. It was our love for our children that connected us."

She revealed that while Nikhil's younger daughter Anika lives with her mother in the U.S., the elder daughter Aariyana will live with the couple.

