Shalini Passi Reveals Her Mother Used To Put Chilli Powder Into Her Mouth Due To This Reason

Mumbai: Shalini Passi is a whole vibe. Ever since she made her smashing appearance on Bollywood Wives Vs Fabulous Lives, the internet has been going gaga over her personality. She is sassy and classy at the same time. As Shalini has become extremely popular amongst the layman after the show on Netflix, she has been giving several interviews.

In her interview with Deepak Pareek, Shalini was asked to introduce herself as she is from Delhi. The philanthropist was asked if she ever used abusive language as she belongs to Delhi. Shalini Passi denied and shared a strict parenting story from her childhood, revealing that her mother would put chilli powder in her mouth as a punishment for using bad language.

In a candid conversation, Shalini explained that this unconventional approach was her mother’s way of teaching her discipline and the importance of respectful language. Shalini said," Of course, we all have at some point in our life, but I don't. My mother used to put chilli powder in my mouth if I said bad things."

Shalini Passi's presence in the show brought an interesting perspective, blending the worlds of art and high society, and offering viewers a glimpse into the art world as well as her philanthropic work.