Shama Sikander Breaks Hotness Meter With New Bold Pics, Flaunts Her Curves And Credits Yoga For It!

New Delhi: Actress Shama Sikander has got netizens drooling at her social media handle - all thanks to her ravishing pictures and video posts. Looks like she recently went to Dubai on a vacation and is already missing it. Sharing a bikini picture, Shama wrote: Ohh How much I miss Dubai.... Comment your favourite city where you last traveled? But it's her latest monochrome photo on World Health Day that is hogging all the attention.

Flaunting her curves, Shama wrote in the caption: All that Yoga helped haan! #yoga #practice #stylish #classy #fashionicon #photoshootideas #shamasikander. Her photo-sharing timing on World Health Day looks pitch-perfect. Check out the post here:

The World Health Day is observed on April 7 annually and awareness is created towards a specific health topic affecting the population globally. This year, WHO is observing its 75th anniversary and the theme for World Health Day 2023 is 'Health For All'.

Coming back to Shama Sikander, it was the 2004 slice-of-life TV show 'Yeh Meri Life Hai' which got her name and fame. Recently, her Reel on Instagram wearing a low-cut backless risque gown showing off her seductive moves on Tip Tip Barsa Paani track went viral. The actress has over 3.2 million followers on Instagram alone.

She has featured in several Bollywood films such as Prem Aggan and Mann. She was seen in a supporting role in Ansh: The Deadly Part. Shama Sikander was seen in Dhoom Dhadaka and later in 'Shunyaa', Seven.

Shama played the lead antagonist in Baal Veer and was last seen in Neil Nitin Mukesh starrer 'Bypass Road' in 2019.