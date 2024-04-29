Shama Sikander Flaunts Her Perfect Curves In Neon-Yellow Monokini, Fans Call Her 'Sizzling'

New Delhi: Actress Shama Sikander is one of the most active celebrities on social media. She often blesses our feeds with her SIZZLING pictures and on Sunday, she dropped a few pictures on Instagram oozing oomph in a stunning yellow swimsuit and her post has taken over the internet and left netizens in complete awe.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Shama can be seen relaxing on a chair while enjoying the beach. She was wearing a neon colour yellow swimsuit and opted for minimalistic makeup. The actress who is still remembered for her role as Pooja Mehta in the serial 'Yeh Meri Life Hai', treated her fans with a slew of steamy pics from her recent vacation to the beach and fans are in love.

Sharing the bombshells, she wrote in the caption, "I wish I could start my Monday like a beach day.." Fans flooded the comment section with herat-eye and love emojis. One of them wrote, "Looks amazing! Life’s better at the beach!" Another one commented, “Totally slaying in a bikini!"

Speaking about her professional life, Shama Sikander has featured in several Bollywood films such as 'Prem Aggan' and 'Mann'. She was seen in a supporting role in 'Ansh: The Deadly Part'. Shama Sikander was seen in 'Dhoom Dhadaka' and later in 'Shunyaa', 'Seven'.

Shama played the lead antagonist in 'Baal Veer'. She was last seen in Neil Nitin Mukesh-starrer 'Bypass Road' in 2019.