SHAMA SIKANDER

Shama Sikander goes BOLD, flaunts her toned body in hot blue bikini, check video

Famous television actress and 'Ye Meri Life Hai' Shama Sikander always keeps in the limelight for her bold photos and pictures. The actress enjoys a massive popularity on social media and her loves keeping her fans updated about her personal and professional life. 

Jun 23, 2022

Shama Sikander goes BOLD, flaunts her toned body in hot blue bikini, check video

The Kaajjal actress is currently vacationing in Shimla which is also known as the queen of hills. The actress gave a glimpse of her vacation amid the mesmerising beauty of mountains and hills and sheer nature’s beauty.

In a reel posted on her official Instagram handle, we see Shama looking gorgeous as she donned a sexy black and blue swimsuit while taking a dip in a pool. As the clip continues, we see Shama swimming to the edge of the pool taking a look at the breathtaking location.

Shama summarised her blissful feeling in the caption to the post and asked her fans, “Yaar kuch bhi kaho…. Pahadon me jaane ki baat hi alag hoti hai…. Nahi??  #lovemountains #hillstationsofindia #shimla #beauty #nature #naturebaby #ilovemyindia."

Speaking about her profesisonal life, Shama Sikander has featured in several Bollywood films such as 'Prem Aggan' and 'Mann'. She was seen in a supporting role in 'Ansh: The Deadly Part'. Shama Sikander was seen in 'Dhoom Dhadaka' and later in 'Shunyaa', 'Seven'. 

Shama played the lead antagonist in 'Baal Veer'. She was last seen in Neil Nitin Mukesh starrer 'Bypass Road' in 2019. 

