Shama Sikander marries beau James Milliron in a dreamy-white wedding in Goa: Pics

Panaji: Actress Shama Sikander tied the knot with her longtime boyfriend James Milliron in a dreamy-white wedding in Goa on Monday (March 14). The two got married as per Christian rituals in the presence of close friends and family members. Sharing the first photos from her D-Day on Instagram, the actress simply captioned her post. “Whole” along with a ring and a heart emoji.

Both Shama and James looked stunning at their wedding. Shama wore a white, figure-hugging gown with delicate work on it, along with a sheer veil. She had minimal makeup and had her hair tied in a messy bun. James was dressed in a a white tuxedo. He styled his hair in a swept-back look.

The first photo of the bride and groom is a close up of them standing close to each other and looking intently at the camera. In the second picture, we see Shama coyly looking away as James holds her by the waist with his eyes closed. Shama has her bridal bouquet in one hand while she hugs James from the other in the photo.

Earlier, Shama shared glamorous photos from her Sangeet night and captioned her post, “A night that shall always be remembered…. So much love so much gratitude”.

Before that, she shared photos from her pre-wedding shoot with James, looking absolutely breathtaking.

Shama also had an epic bachelorette party before getting hitched. She shared oodles of photos from her celebration, giving us all a good insight into her fun night.

“Why should boys have all the Fun??”, she captioned one of her posts. In another she wrote, “My Pyjama Army….”

Shama and James started dating after they met through a mutual friend in Mumbai in 2015. Since then the two have been going strong. The couple wanted to get married in 2020 but it got delayed due to COVID-19 pandemic.