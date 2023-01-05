Shama Sikander oozes oomph in a neon green backless gown, shows off her seductive moves on Tip Tip Barsa Paani - Watch

New Delhi: Famous television and film star Shama Sikander is an avid social media user and keeps sharing posts for her fans. Before taking a giant leap into the movie world, the actress was featured in some hit TV shows such as 'Yeh Meri Life Hai', 'Baal Veer' etc to name a few. The 2004 slice-of-life TV show "Yeh Meri Life Hai" got her name and fame. Her latest Reel on Instagram will make you wanna watch it on loop.

Shama can be seen in a low-cut backless risque gown showing off her seductive moves on Tip Tip Barsa Paani track. The actress has over 3.1 million followers on Instagram alone. Watch video here:

She has featured in several Bollywood films such as Prem Aggan and Mann. She was seen in a supporting role in Ansh: The Deadly Part. Shama Sikander was seen in Dhoom Dhadaka and later in 'Shunyaa', Seven.

Shama played the lead antagonist in Baal Veer and was last seen in Neil Nitin Mukesh starrer 'Bypass Road' in 2019.

Shama Sikander tied the knot with her longtime boyfriend James Milliron in a dreamy-white wedding in Goa on March 14. The two got married as per Christian rituals in the presence of close friends and family members. Shama and James started dating after they met through a mutual friend in Mumbai in 2015. The couple wanted to get married in 2020 but it got delayed due to COVID-19 pandemic.