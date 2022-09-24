NewsLifestylePeople
SHAMA SIKANDER

Shama Sikander oozes oomph in Pink bikini while she enjoys her vacay- WATCH

Currently, she has been holidaying and her posts are one of the most appealing ones on her Instagram profile. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Sep 24, 2022, 11:52 AM IST|Source: Bureau
New Delhi: Actress Shama Sikander is one of the most active celebrities on social media. She often blesses our feeds with her SIZZLING pictures and on Friday, she dropped a video of herself while dancing in a pink bikini.

Currently, she has been holidaying and her posts are one of the most appealing ones on her Instagram profile. In the video, we can see Shama dancing into the weekend in a pink bikini with her hair tied in a messy high bun, and white-rimmed sunshades on.

On the video, she wrote a caption that read, "When I'm with nature" Fans flooded the comment section with heart-eye and love emojis. While one fan wrote, 'Gorgeous,' another one commented, 'Omg.' A third fan wrote, 'Wow so beautiful and Hott.'

Earlier, she shared her Smokin hot picture in the bikini and captioned it, "Its Friyayyyy"

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Shama Sikander (@shamasikander)

Speaking about her professional life, Shama Sikander has featured in several Bollywood films such as 'Prem Aggan' and 'Mann'. She was seen in a supporting role in 'Ansh: The Deadly Part'. Shama Sikander was seen in 'Dhoom Dhadaka' and later in 'Shunyaa', 'Seven'. 

Shama played the lead antagonist in 'Baal Veer'. She was last seen in Neil Nitin Mukesh starrer 'Bypass Road' in 2019. 

Shama SikanderShama Sikander hot picsshama sikander bikiniShama Sikander beachShama Sikander bikini pics

