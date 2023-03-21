Shama Sikander Sizzles In Orange Bikini As She Enjoys Her Vacation In Dubai, Fans Are In Love

New Delhi: Actress Shama Sikander is one of the most active celebrities on social media. She often blesses our feeds with her SIZZLING pictures and her recent post has taken over the internet. Shama can be seen slaying in an orange bikini and is looking absolutely stunning.

The actress who is still remembered for her role as Pooja Mehta in the serial 'Yeh Meri Life Hai', treated her fans with a slew of steamy pics from her recent vacation in Dubai. She shared few pictures ki a sexy orange bikini and wrote in the caption, "Aiwain"

Fans have flooded the comment section with heart-eye and fire emojis. The actress looks smouldering in an orange bikini as she enjoys her vacation in Dubai.

Earlier, she shared pictures in a sizzling black bikini on social media and these took over the internet. Taking the pictures with her gal pal on Instagram, she wrote in the caption, "I’m Alive…on the beach with my girl @jamelacemo." She also used hashtags like ‘girls trip, fun times, happiest sunday, Dubai’ and several others for the post.

Speaking about her professional life, Shama Sikander has featured in several Bollywood films such as 'Prem Aggan' and 'Mann'. She was seen in a supporting role in 'Ansh: The Deadly Part'. Shama Sikander was seen in 'Dhoom Dhadaka' and later in 'Shunyaa', 'Seven'.