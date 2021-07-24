Shamita Shetty extends support to sister Shilpa for 'Hungama 2' amid Raj Kundra's arrest

Mumbai: Actor Shamita Shetty has come forward in support of her sister Shilpa Shetty, whose much-awaited comeback movie 'Hungama 2', released on Disney+ Hotstar on Friday amid her husband Raj Kundra's arrest in porn films case.

Shamita took to her Instagram handle and shared the poster of Shilpa's movie 'Hungama 2' and urged her fans and followers to watch it. Sharing the poster, Shamita penned a heartfelt note for Shilpa and assured her that 'this too shall pass'.

"All d best my darling Munki for the release of ur film Hungama after 14 years. I know Uve put in a lot of effort into this one.. the entire team has !.. love you and with you ALWAYS Uve gone through a lot of Ups n downs in life and one thing I know for sure .. Uve emerged stronger!... this too shall pass my darling. All the best to the entire team of #hungama2 only on @disneyplushotstar @disneyplushotstarvip," Shamita captioned the post.

Earlier on Friday night, Shilpa too took to her social media handles to urge fans to watch the film as it is a 'team effort' and because of the current scenario, the movie 'should not suffer'.

Sharing the poster, Shilpa wrote, "I believe and practice the teachings of Yoga, `The only place where life exists is the present moment, NOW`. Hungama 2 involves the relentless efforts of an entire team that`s worked very hard to make a good film, and the film shouldn`t suffer... ever!"

She added, "So today, I request you all to watch Hungama 2 with your families to put a smile on your face and for the sake of every single person attached to the film. Thank you! With gratitude, Shilpa Shetty Kundra."

As soon as the actor shared the post, many social media users chimed into the comments section to troll her regarding her husband's case.

After the arrest on late night of July 19, many industry faces have stepped in and shared their side and cases related to Kundra and his business of pornographic films. A Mumbai court on Friday sent Kundra and his associate Ryan Thorpe to police custody till July 27 in connection with a case related to the production of pornographic films.

Mumbai Police told the Court that they suspect money earned from pornography was used for online betting.

Raj Kundra was arrested by Mumbai Police for allegedly creating pornographic films and publishing them through some mobile applications on Monday night.

The Mumbai Police on Tuesday informed that the Property Cell of its Crime Branch had so far arrested a total of 11 people, including Kundra for their alleged involvement in the crime. The case was registered with Crime Branch Mumbai in February 2021 about the creation of pornographic films and the use of apps.

Speaking about 'Hungama 2', the movie is a sequel to director Priyadarshan`s 2003 released hit 'Hungama'. The new version also stars actors Meezaan Jaffey, Pranitha Subhash, Rajpal Yadav, and Ashutosh Rana. It was launched on July 23 exclusively for subscribers of Disney+ Hotstar VIP and Disney+ Hotstar Premium