हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Raj Kundra

Netizens come across Shilpa Shetty's husband Raj Kundra's book 'How Not To Make Money', point out the 'irony'!

Netizens recently came across business tycoon Raj Kundra's 2013 novel 'How Not To Make Money' and are buzzing on social media pointing out the irony of his recent arrest and the title of the book.

Netizens come across Shilpa Shetty&#039;s husband Raj Kundra&#039;s book &#039;How Not To Make Money&#039;, point out the &#039;irony&#039;!
Pic Courtesy: Flipkart, File photo

New Delhi: Businessman Raj Kundra, who was arrested by Mumbai Police on July 19, has been the hot topic of discussion in the past few days. Twitter is abuzz with updates on the case and recently netizens came across a book published by Kundra titled 'How Not To Make Money'. The title of the book and Raj's arrest over a case related to the creation and distribution of pornography has led to many users pointing out the irony of the current situation, some even tweeted saying how the book 'didn't age well'. 

Check out some of the most amusing tweets by netizens:

 

On Friday (July 23), the Mumbai Crime branch team had raided Shilpa Shetty's house and questioned her on the case. On the same day, it was reported that Raj Kundra's police custody has been extended till July 27, 2021. The Mumbai Crime Branch officials are now suspecting an online betting angle. Adult movies have been recovered from the controversial app HotShots.

For the unversed, Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty's husband, Raj Kundra was arrested by Mumbai police on Monday evening (July 19) for allegedly being a "key conspirator" in a case related to the production and publishing of pornographic films through mobile apps. The production of porn is illegal in India. At the centre of the controversy is the HotShots app, which has now been removed from Google and Apple app stores.

Mumbai police commissioner in a statement said that there is strong evidence against Raj Kundra, who is the ‘key conspirator’ in the case. “There was a case registered with the Crime Branch Mumbai in February 2021 about the creation of pornographic films and publishing them through some apps. We’ve arrested Mr Raj Kundra in this case on 19/7/21 as he appears to be the key conspirator of this. We have sufficient evidence regarding this,” read the statement.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Raj Kundraraj kundra caseRaj Kundra arrestraj kundra porn caseRaj Kundra bookHow not to make money bookShilpa Shetty
Next
Story

Viral video: Bhabhi HATES her wedding gift? Bride turns red-faced after opening embarrassing present on stage, throws it away- Watch

Must Watch

PT5M50S

Bollywood Breaking: Mehwish Hayat likes Aamir's perfection!