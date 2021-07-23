Amid Raj Kundra controversy, Shilpa Shetty asks fans to watch 'Hungama 2', says 'film shouldn't suffer'

New Delhi: Amid businessman Raj Kundra's arrest in relation to the creation and distribution of pornography case, his wife and actress Shilpa Shetty's Bollywood comeback film 'Hungama 2' will be releasing today (July 23). On this occasion, the actress took to Instagram to pen a short note on the film and urge viewers to watch her film. Although she didn't address her husband's arrest, she mentioned that the team worked hard to create this film and it shouldn't suffer.

She wrote, "I believe and practice the teachings of Yoga,“The only place where life exists is the present moment, NOW.” Hungama 2 involves the relentless efforts of an entire team that’s worked very hard to make a good film, and the film shouldn’t suffer… ever! So today, I request you all to watch Hungama 2 with your families to put a smile on your face and for the sake of every single person attached to the film. Thank you.With gratitude, Shilpa Shetty Kundra"

Check out her latest post:

Earlier today, the actress's Juhu Bungalow was raided by the Mumbai Crime Branch in relation to the Raj Kundra pornography case. Meanwhile, Raj Kundra stays in police custody till July 27. On the other hand, Raj Kundra has also approached the Bombay High Court seeking to invoke the inherent jurisdiction of the HC to grant relief to him by the illegal arrest in complete violation of the mandate of Section 41A of the CrPC.

It has also been reported that Raj Kundra's police custody has been extended till July 27, 2021. The Mumbai Crime Branch officials are now suspecting an online betting angle. Adult movies have been recovered from the controversial app HotShots.

For the unversed, businessman and Shilpa Shetty's husband Raj Kundra, 45, was arrested by Mumbai Police on Monday (July 19) for allegedly being a "key conspirator" in a case related to the production and publishing of pornographic films through mobile apps. The production of porn is illegal in India. At the centre of the controversy is the HotShots app, which has now been removed from Google and Apple app stores

Mumbai police commissioner in a statement said that there is strong evidence against Raj Kundra, who is the ‘key conspirator’ in the case. “There was a case registered with the Crime Branch Mumbai in February 2021 about the creation of pornographic films and publishing them through some apps. We’ve arrested Mr Raj Kundra in this case on 19/7/21 as he appears to be the key conspirator of this. We have sufficient evidence regarding this,” read the statement.