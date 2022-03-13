Shamita Shetty, Neha Bhasin's awkward kiss moment goes viral on internet: WATCH

NEW DELHI: Neha Bhasin and Shamita Shetty met inside Bigg Boss 15 house and since then have been best friends to each other. The dup never fail to shell out major BFF goals every time they unite. The divas reunited once again as they attended Iconic Gold Awards 2022 looking absolutely ravishing. While Shamita donned a shimmery blue gown, Neha wore a shimmery jumpsuit.

The two posed for the cameras together on the red carpet. As they were getting clicked, Neha planted a kiss on Shamita's cheek.

However, she soon realised that she left a lipstic mark on Shamita's cheek and started wiping it with her hand. Shamita burst into laughter and asked Neha to not worry about it. "It's okay, baby," Shamita appeared to tell Neha.

The awkward moment was captured on the camera and since then has been getting widely shared. Take a look at the viral video below:

Neha Bhasin and Shamita Shetty were among the most talked about contestants on reality show 'Bigg Boss 15'. Neha, who came on the show as a wild card entry, was evicted mid-week. Shamita, on the other hand, was declared the second runner-up on the grand finale.

Apart from Shamita, Neha formed strong connections with Rajiv Adatia, Rashami Desai and Umar Riaz. They funny-cute reels often surface on social media. On the other hand, Shamita fell in love with Raqesh Bapat on Bigg Boss OTT. Recently, there were rumours that all is not well between the couple, but

