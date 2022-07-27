The 'Bigg Boss' couple Shamita Shetty and Raqesh Bapat have parted their ways. The couple announced their break-up on social media and it has taken over the internet. On Wednesday, the actress shared a picture with a caption that is making headlines.

Shamita Shetty shared a new post, a close-up picture of herself, on Instagram. In the caption, she wrote, "She s both hellfire and holy water, the flavour you taste depends on how you treat her".

Fans are worried for the actress and are also connecting the caption to her break-up with Raqesh Bapat.

Shamita Shetty and Raqesh Bapat found love on the reality-based show Bigg Boss OTT. On Tuesday, Shamita shared a post on her Insta stories informing her fans that she and Raqesh have parted ways, she wrote, "Think it's important to make this clear. Raqesh and I are no longer together and have not been for a while, but this beautiful music video is for all the fans who've given us so much love and support. Do continue to shower us with your love as individuals too. Here's to positivity and newer horizons. Love and gratitude to you all."

Raqesh also shared a post announcing the separation and wrote, "I would like to share with you all that Shamita and I are no longer together. Destiny made our paths meet in the most unusual circumstances. Thank you so much to the Shara family for all the love and support. Being a private person, I did not want to publicly announce parting ways. However, I feel we owe it to our fans to put this out. I am mindful that this will break your hearts but you can continue to shower your love on us as individuals too. Looking forward to all your support. This music video is dedicated to all of you."

On the work front, Shamita made her Bollywood debut in 2000 with the movie 'Mohabbatein'. She also worked in 'Zeher', 'Bewafaa', 'Cash' and many more.

