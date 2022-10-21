Shammi Kapoor birth anniversary: Actor was devastated after Geeta Bali's death, took THIS promise from wife; read on

New Delhi: Every star of the Kapoor family has a different specialty, everyone has a different style. Shammi Kapoor, the famous actor of the 60s, who was considered the brand ambassador of Kashmir, was the most unique.

Born on 21 October 1931, his real name was Shamsher Raj Kapoor. Shammi Kapoor's acting style was that of a cool, calm, and fun actor, which was adored by the audience.

Shammi was very attached to the beautiful plains of Kashmir. It is said that even today many people of his generation will be found in Kashmir, who tell that the actor once lived on his shikara.

In many of the actor's films, you will find him praising the actress by swinging on Dal Lake, snowy plains, or houseboats. But, there came a time in the life of the fun actor when he had forgotten to eat, drink and laugh. Today, on his birth anniversary, let us tell you the whole story.

Shammi's first hit was Nasir Hussain's film 'Tumsa Nahi Dekha' in 1957. His dress up and style in this film were such that the youth started following him. After this, Shammi's films 'Dil De Ke Dekho' and 'Junglee' made him a lover boy. Also, his dialogue 'Yahoo' went on the tongue of the people. The song 'Chahe Koi Mujhe Junglee Kahe' from this film is still loved.

The fun, cool actor Shammi Kapoor was broken by the death of Geeta Bali, his first wife. During the shooting of Shammi's film 'Rangeen Raatein', he met actress Geeta Bali. He played the lead role in this film and Geeta had a cameo. But in the first meeting, Shammi gave heart to her. The two fell in love and soon got married. Shammi and Geeta had a son and a daughter. Their married life was going very well, but suddenly, Geeta left the world leaving Shammi alone.

The death of actress Geeta Bali shook Shammi Kapoor from within. He did not care about food or family at that time. Seeing this condition of the actor, his family advised him to get married again but he was not ready. The elders explained to him the reason and he finally married Neela Devi for the sake of the children.

It is said that Shammi Kapoor got married to Neela Devi, but took a big promise from her. He had said to her that she would never become a mother and would consider both her and Geeta's children as her own, Neela accepted the condition.

Shammi Kapoor, who gave Bollywood great films like 'Junglee', 'Professor', 'Bal Brahmachari', 'Kashmir Ki Kali', 'Teesri Manzil', 'Prince', 'An Evening in Paris', left the world on 14 August 2011.