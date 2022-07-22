NewsLifestylePeople
'Shamshera' star Ranbir Kapoor opens up about his favourite Pan-India star!

Earlier this year, during the promotions of his recently released film ' Shamshera', Ranbir had revealed that Prabhas is a dear friend. 

  • Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor recently revealed that Prabhas is his favorite pan-India star.
  • In an interview, when he was asked to name his all-time favorite Pan India star at the moment, the actor took Prabhas' name.

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor recently revealed that Prabhas is his favorite pan-India star. In an interview, when he was asked to name his all-time favorite Pan India star at the moment, the actor took Prabhas' name. 

Earlier this year, during the promotions of his recently released film ' Shamshera', Ranbir revealed that Prabhas is a dear friend. In a video shared by one of Ranbir's fan accounts, a host can be heard asking Ranbir about his favourite actor, to which Ranbir says, "I would say, I also love my darling Prabhas. He is a very dear friend of mine. All of them are great but if I have to choose one, I'll say darling Prabhas."

 

Prabhas is one of the most celebrated actors in India. He amasses a huge fan following not only in India but also across the world. The audience loves him for his fine acting, strong screen presence, and modest attitude. Prabhas is the only superstar to have four Pan-India films to his credit, making him the biggest star in India today. 

Meanwhile, on the work front, Prabhas will be seen in Om Raut's 'Adipurush' next to Kriti Sanon, Prashanth Neel's Salaar next to Shruti Hasan, and Nag Ashwin’s Project K along with Deepika Padukone.

On the other hand, Ranbir's 'Shamshera' just released in the theatres co-starring Vaani Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt. Also, he has Ayan Mukerji's 'Brahmastra' with wife Alia Bhatt in his pipeline. The film is set to release on September 9th this year.

 

