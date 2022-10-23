Shanaya Kapoor attends Abu Jani's Diwali bash with Navya Naveli, mom Maheep Kapoor: SEE PICS

MUMBAI: Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor's darling daughter Shanaya Kapoor, who is all set to mark her debut in Bollywood with 'Bedhadak', was captured attending a Diwali bash hosted by celebrity designer Abu Jani. Shanaya looked graceful as always in a light peach-coloured anarkali that had detailed thread work on it. Taking to social media, Shanaya took to social media and dropped some photos from the star-studded Diwali bash. She captioned the photo writing, 'favourites'.

Shanaya posed with her mother Maheep Kapoor, who was seen drassed in a black ethnic wear. In another photo, she was seen seated next to Amitabh Bachchan-Jaya Bachchan's granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda.

The photos also showed the beautiful decorations at the Diwali party. As soon as she shared the pictures, Ananya took to the comments section and wrote, "I'm not there tho," while Akshay Marwah commented, "Looking amaze @maheepkapoor @shanayakapoor02."

Speaking of her upcoming projects, Shanaya Kapoor is set to make her Bollywood debut in Karan Johar-produced 'Bedhadak' which is helmed by Shashank Khaitan. The shooting of the film will reportedly begin next year. Directed by Shashank Khaitan, the film also mark the acting debuts of Lakshya and Gurfateh Pirzad.

Earlier in March this year, the makers had unveiled the poster of Bedhadak. In Shanaya’s first look poster, she was seen in a pink and grey top with her face covered in wind-swept hair. She was introduced as Nimrit in the movie.