Shanaya Kapoor brutally trolled for her debut ramp walk, netizen say 'are you trying to be Gigi Hadid'

NEW DELHI: Before hitting the big screens with her Bollywood debut 'Bedhadak', Sanjay Kapoor's daughter Shanaya Kapoor marked her ramp debut at the star-studded Lakme Fashion Show. Shanaya turned showstopper for ace designer Manish Malhotra's show, along with 'Gehraiyaan' actor Siddhant Chaturvedi.

She wore a fitted gown with cut-out detailing and sequin-work, sparkling in shades of blue, black and purple. Siddhant flaunted a long coat featuring geometric designs, paired with pants in matching shades of black and purple.

Her debut ramp walk has attracted mixed reactions on social media.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Shanaya dropped a series of pictures of herself from the glamorous event on Saturday.

While her friends, fans and members of the film fraternity flooded the post with likes and comments, there were few who trolled her for her ramp walk.

"Wow Bella hadid," Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's daughter Suhana Khan wrote in the comment box.

"baby girl," Ananya Panday added.

For the unversed, Suhana, Shanaya and Ananya are childhood friends.

Sanjay Kapoor and Manish Malhotra also dropped heart emoticons. Suzzanne Khan wrote, "stunning doll !!"

Shanaya's father Sanjay Kapoor, Neelam Kothari, actress Sharvari, Deanne Pandey also dropped adorable comments on her photo.

Some called it 'duck walking', others suggested she take lessons from professionals. "The worst walk witnessed till date," wrote one. "You have no idea how you are walking," wrote another.

Meanwhile, Shanaya's upcoming film 'Bedhadak' is presented by Karan Johar and helmed by Shashank Khaitan. The film, which also marks the debut of actors Lakshya and Gurfateh Pirzada, is touted as a love triangle in the rom-com space.