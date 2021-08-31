हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Shanaya Kapoor

Shanaya Kapoor debuts with a commercial, netizens say ‘why is she so Ananya Panday?’

Actor Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep’s daughter Shanaya Kapoor, who is yet to make her Bollywood debut has finally made her debut on screens with a new commercial. 

Shanaya Kapoor debuts with a commercial, netizens say ‘why is she so Ananya Panday?’
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Actor Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep’s daughter Shanaya Kapoor, who is yet to make her Bollywood debut has finally made her debut on screens with a new commercial. 

The video was shared by Karan Johar and heaping more praises at her, he wrote, “Oh my god, @shanayakapoor02! Your hair looks gorgeous. But are you sure you have seen a bowl of spaghetti before? Thank you for this gem @the_misfit_way!
#ad..”

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar)

The stunner has been roped in for a commercial which is for a hair straightening brand. In the ad, Shanaya can be seen wearing a multi-colour dress with a Miss Perfect sash on it. While shooting the promo, her director gives her a bowl of spaghetti to eat in a decent manner but she creates a mess out of it as she throws the fork and starts eating it with a hand, letting the sauce drip all over her face and outfit. 

While the ad is receiving mixed reviews from the netizens. Some called her another product of nepotism and some even went on to compare her with Chunky Panday’s daughter Ananya Panday for her acting skills. 

For the unversed, Ananya, is the daughter of actor Chunky Panday and entrepreneur Bhavana Pandey. She debuted with the film 'Student of The Year 2' alongside Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Shanaya Kapoornew commercialBollywood debutAnanya PandaySanjay Kapoormaheep kapoor
Next
Story

South star Rashmika Mandanna feels her Bollywood debut Mission Majnu with Sidharth Malhotra is special!

Must Watch

PT4M19S

Bollywood Breaking: Jacqueline Fernandez questioned in 200 crore fraud case