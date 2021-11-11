हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Shanaya Kapoor kickstarts shoot for Bollywood debut? Dad Sanjay Kapoor wishes her for 'new beginnings'

Star kid Shanaya Kapoor got immense love from her father Sanjay Kapoor as she had her first day of shoot on Wednesday (November 10).

Shanaya Kapoor kickstarts shoot for Bollywood debut? Dad Sanjay Kapoor wishes her for 'new beginnings'
Pic courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Star kid Shanaya Kapoor ventured on the first day of shooting on Wednesday (November 10) and her father Sanjay Kapoor made sure to give her all the motivation and love before she embarked on her 'new beginning'! 

Actor Sanjay Kapoor took to Instagram on Wednesday, to wish her daughter Shanaya and shared throwback pictures with her as well.

He penned a sweet caption for her, saying, "#newbeginnings, so proud of you, work hard, #focus, this is only the beginning, sky is the limit, #firstdayshoot #excitingtimes, love you."

Take a look at his post:

 

Shanaya Kapoor is the daughter of Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep. 

She is all set to make her big Bollywood debut. She has worked as an assistant director in cousin and gen-next star Janhvi Kapoor's 'Gunjan Saxena: A Kargil Girl' biopic. Details for her Bollywood debut are still under wraps.

The stunner is often seen dropping some sensational photoshoots and making her fans quite excited for her big debut. The young star kid is uber fashionable and sets style statements with her outfits. She has a fan following of 759K followers on her Instagram handle.

