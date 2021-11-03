हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Suhana Khan

Suhana Khan wishes SRK and BFF Shanaya Kapoor with adorable throwback pics

Suhana Khan captioned a photo of herself sitting in the middle of Shah Rukh Khan and Shanaya Kapoor as "Besfriends" with a beating heart emoticon.

Pic courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan took to her Instagram stories to wish her father and best friend Shanaya Kapoor on their birthday. SRK and Shanaya share their birthday on November 2. The star kid shared adorable throwback photos to wish the two.

The first photo shared by Suhana was a black and white picture from a film set in which her mother Gauri Khan can be seen seated on a chair whereas she is standing next to her and is kissed by her father. “Happy birthday,” with a heart emoji is written on the photo by Suhana.

The next photo shared by the star kid has her and Shanaya Kapoor twinning in orange as kids. The two look really cute in the picture. “22 I love u! happy birthday,” Suhana captioned the photo.

The third photo was of herself sitting in between SRK and Shanaya from one of their past birthday celebrations. Suhana simply captioned the post, ‘bestfriends.’

Suhana had earlier taken to her Instagram stories to wish her other bestfriend Ananya Panday on her birthday. Sharing a throwback photo of herself with Ananya and her sister Rysa - enjoying a Japanese meal, Suhana wrote, “Happy Birthday. Love uu to pieces."

Suhana, Shanaya and Ananya are childhood BFFs. While Ananya has already joined Bollywood, Shanaya Kapoor is also going to make her Bollywood debut with Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions. Suhana Khan, also plans to become an actor but is currently completing her education in New York City.

