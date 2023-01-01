Shanaya Kapoor slays in cream coloured pants and overcoat, a look into her dreamy New Year in Paris! PICS

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Shanaya Kapoor gave a glimpse of her vacation as the year 2022 comes to a close. Taking to Instagram, the 23-year-old shared a series of images from her day out at her latest vacation hideout, Paris where she welcomed 2023. “Some good food, good music & big smiles. Happy new year!,” she wrote in the caption.

Shanaya shared multiple pictures in which she was dressed in a cream coloured pants with matching overcoat. She also posed in front of the Eiffel Tower.

See the pictures shared by Shanaya Kapoor

Shanaya also gave a glimpse of her trip a day before which she captioned as , "A day in Paris." The images featured Shanaya dressed in an olive-coloured leather jacket with matching pants paired with black boots and a woolen hat as she posed around some French destinations like the famous Louvre museum. Fans took to the comment section to share their appreciation for the images with heart emojis.

"I`m confused, is Paris more beautiful or you," a user wrote. "So beautiful," another user wrote. Yet another user wrote, "Tremendous Beauty."

Daughter of Maheep and actor Sanjay Kapoor, Shanaya has a younger brother named Jahaan Kapoor. She is all set to make her acting debut with Karan Johar`s `Bedhadak`, in which she will be seen essaying the role of Nimrit. The film also stars Lakshya and Gurfateh Pirzada in lead roles. In March 2022, she announced the news on her Instagram handle and unveiled her first look from the film.

The official release date of the film is still awaited. Recently Shanaya jetted off to Qatar along with actors Ananya Panday, Aditya Roy Kapur, Chunky Panday and her father Sanjay Kapoor to attend the FIFA World Cup 2022 matches.

(With ANI inputs)Shana