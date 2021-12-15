Shanaya Kapoor tests positivve for COVID-19 after mother Maheep, says, 'stay safe everyone'

New Delhi: Young starkid Shanaya Kapoor, who is all set to foray into Bollywood, has tested positive for the coronavirus. The development comes days after her mother Maheep Kapoor's result came out positive. Shanaya informed about her COVID diagnosis by releasing an official statement on Instagram. The actress said that she has mild symptoms and has isolated herself. She also asked those who came in contact with her to get themselves tested.

“I have tested positive for Covid-19. As of today, I have mild symptoms, but I’m feeling ok and have isolated myself. I had tested negative four days ago however while testing again as a precaution the results came positive. I am following the protocol given by my doctor and health professionals. If you have been in contact with me, request you to please get tested. Stay safe everyone," Shanaya wrote on her Instagram Story.

Jewellery designer and film personality Maheep Kapoor’s actor-husband Sanjay Kapoor confirmed her Covid diagnosis on Tuesday. Maheep, best known for featuring in last year’s Netflix series “Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives", is asymptomatic. “She has tested positive and fortunately with no symptoms as she is doubly vaccinated. She is following all norms by being self-isolated," Sanjay told news agency PTI.

On Monday, actors Kareena Kapoor Khan, Amrita Arora and Maheep tested positive for COVID-19. Sanjay had earlier told PTI that Maheep, who is fully vaccinated, had 'no symptoms' and was under home quarantine.

There were, however, reports that the actors, close friends of filmmaker Karan Johar, tested positive after attending a party with the director. However, KJo rubbished media reports that his 'intimate gathering' with friends was not a 'party', adding that his Bandra residence was not a 'COVID hotspot' as claimed. According to reports, at least 40 people got themselves tested for COVID-19, including his mother Hiroo Johar, after news surfaced that four people have tested positive.

The 49-year-old filmmaker also said no one in his family had contracted the virus. "All of us are responsible and masked at all times and no one would treat this pandemic lightly. My request to certain members of the media is to exercise some restraint in their extreme reportage without the assessment of facts" he added.

There are reports that Maheep's close friend and co-star from "Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives", Seema Khan, has also tested positive for COVID-19 but there's no confirmation yet.

Earlier in the day, News18 reported that the BMC sealed Sanjay Kapoor’s Juhu building and declared it as a containment zone after the actor's wife Maheep Kapoor tested positive for COVID-19.

Live TV