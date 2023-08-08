Shanaya Kapoor Turns Into Desi Barbie, Looks Stunning In Majestic Pink Anarkali Dress

Mumbai: The craze for Margot Robbie’s recently released fantasy comedy-drama film 'Barbie' among the Indian audience is not ending anytime soon. On Monday, actor Shanaya Kapoor exuded Barbie vibes in a Pink Anarkali suit. Taking to Instagram, Shanaya shared a string of pictures from a recent wedding she attended along with her friends which she captioned, 'Desi Barbie'.

In the pictures, she looked beautiful in designer Manish Malhotra’s traditional Anarkali suit. In one of the pictures, she could be seen posing with her girl gang Khushi Kapoor, Anjini Dhawan and two other friends. Soon after she dropped the picture, fans flooded the comment section with red hearts and fire emoticons.

Actor Vaani Kapoor commented, 'So pretty."

A user commented, 'Pretty outfit'

'So beautiful,' a user wrote.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shanaya will be making her pan-India debut with south actor Mohanlal's upcoming film 'Vrushabha'. Apart from her, the film will also star, Mohanlal, Zahrah S Khan and Telugu actor Roshann Meka in the lead roles. The film will be produced by Ektaa Kapoor. Few days ago, producer Ektaa made the announcement about her new film 'Vrushabha' in collaboration with actor Mohanlal. Taking to Insta, Ektaa shared a picture featuring herself, her father-actor Jeetendra and Mohanlal.

Sharing the picture, she wrote, "Posing with d legend n the genius !!!! JAI MATA DI so excited to b working with the actor par excellence @mohanlal. Balaji Telefilms partners with Connekkt Media and AVS Studios for VRUSHABHA - a Pan India bilingual Telugu Malayalam Film starring megastar Mohanlal. High on emotions and VFX, the film is an Epic Action Entertainer transcending generations. Touted to be one of the biggest films of 2024, VRUSHABHA, directed by Nanda Kishore, goes on floors later this month and will be released simultaneously in Malayalam, Telugu, Kannada, Tamil and Hindi."

The film is an epic action entertainer transcending generations. 'Vrushabha', directed by Nanda Kishore, goes on floors later this month and will be released simultaneously in Malayalam, Telugu, Kannada, Tamil and Hindi. The film is slated to release in 2024.