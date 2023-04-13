Shanaya Kapoor's Stuns In Ice-Blue Glittery Short Bodycon Dress, Netizens Floored By Her 'Prettiness' - Watch

New Delhi: Sanjay and Maheep Kapoor's darling daughter Shanaya Kapoor made a fab entry at the Jio World Convention Centre. Along with a host of other Bollywood celebs, she was present to attend a special event organized by Jio Studios on Tuesday night. Shanaya sizzled in an ice-blue glittery sequins short bodycon dress, looking absolutely stunning.

Popular celeb pap Viral Bhayani posted the video on social media with a caption: Bollywood's upcoming star!! Beautiful Shanaya Kapoor today at the event, she styles herself with a glitteryyy short dress and looks dreamyyyy. And guess what? Many commented on her post, praising the star kid for her prettiness.

One person wrote: Kitni pretty hai yr yeh. Another one said: The new and as beautiful katrina kaif !

Shanaya indeed looked picture perfect in her shimmery dress and happily posed for the paps on duty. Almost the entire Bollywood was under one roof and happily posed for the shutterbugs. From Shahid Kapoor, Hrithik Roshan, Abhishek Bachchan, Aamir Khan, Varun Dhawan, Kriti Sanon, Shraddha Kapoor to Tiger Shroff and Anil Kapoor were spotted at the venue.

Actress Yami Gautam arrived with hubby Aditya Dhar, Neha Dhupia was also seen with hubby Angad Bedi. Actress Kriti Sanon looked stunning in a co-ord skirt set and came with her sister Nupur Sanon. Also, the team of Stree starring Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Pankaj Tripathi, Abhishek Banerjee, Aparshakti Khurana and Dinesh Vijan stood for the photo-op together.

On the work front, Shanaya's debut in a Karan Johar film titled Bedhadak has been delayed. The film also stars Lakshya and Gurfateh Pirzada in lead roles. In March 2022, she announced the news on her Instagram handle and unveiled her first look from the film.



