Shanaya Kapoor's STUNNING sunkissed photos grab Suhana Khan, Ananya Panday's attention

New Delhi: Star kid and social media sensation Shanaya Kapoor has once again broken the internet with her gorgeous sunkissed pictures in a beige crop top and denim shorts. Sanjay Kapoor's daughter Shanaya is quite active on Instagram and keeps sharing fun photoshoots on the app with equally funny and relatable captions.

Recently, Shanaya shared a series of pictures of her under the sunlight and posing in a brown, sleeveless crop top and blue shorts. She looked absolutely breathtaking in the pictures and showed off her abs in the photos.

She captioned the post saying, "can we bring back the sun please? It’s kinda cold."

Take a look at her post:

Shanaya's best friends Suhana Khan and Ananya Panday took to the comments section to shower love on her pics. While Suhana wrote, "Wow love u", Ananya commented, "Damn brothaa".

For the unversed, Shanaya is all set to make her big Bollywood debut. She has worked as an assistant director in cousin and gen-next star Janhvi Kapoor's 'Gunjan Saxena: A Kargil Girl' biopic. Details for her Bollywood debut are still under wraps.

The stunner is often seen dropping some sensational photoshoots and making her fans quite excited for her big debut. The young star kid is uber fashionable and sets style statements with her outfits.