Shantanu Maheshwari To Sanya Malhotra - Young Actors Who Are Taking The Dance World By Storm

New Delhi: Bollywood actors are known for their exceptional dance skills and their ability to captivate audiences with their moves. In India, dance is an essential element of movies, and actors are expected to have some level of dance proficiency. Dancing has become an integral part of Bollywood movies, and audiences look forward to the songs and dance sequences in every film. The combination of acting and dance has helped actors gain immense popularity and has contributed to the unique identity of Bollywood films.

Here are five young dancers who have been making waves in the dance world with their unique dance styles.

Shantanu Maheshwari - Shantanu is one of the breakthrough actors of this year who is also a very talented dancer. He gained recognition for his impressive skills in hip-hop and contemporary dance, freestyle. He has been a part of a number of dance reality shows both in India and the world and has gained huge recognition for his smooth moves and style. It's a name that you cannot miss if you talk about dance in India, he has been an idol for a lot of kids who have grown up watching the actor in Dil Dosti Dance. We can’t wait to see the actor showcase his killer moves on the big screen.

Ishaan Khatter – After the release of Dhadak, Ishaan made a permanent place in the hearts of the audience not just for his acting but also for his killer dance moves. Apart from being an actor, this young performer is trained in various styles of dance, including contemporary, jazz, freestyle, and Bollywood.

Janhvi Kapoor - Janhvi is one of the graceful dancers in the younger generation of Bollywood actors. Her dance videos on 70’s & 80’s classic hits songs have shown the audience that this young actor can not only act but can also woo the audience with her moves. Nadiyon Paar, Zingaat, and Panghat showcase some of her best dance moves on screen till date.

Sara Ali Khan - Sara's passion for dance is evident in every performance she gives. She has showcased her impressive skills every time she has worn the dancing shoes in songs like Aankh Marey, Chaka Chak, Mirchi Lagi Toh, and Mera Wala. In addition, she has performed in various dance shows and events, wowing audiences with her precision and energy on stage, we want to see what more she has to offer us.

Sanya Malhotra - Sanya is a versatile actor and dancer who is known for slaying the dance floor to some of the very unique upbeat songs. She has created waves on social media with her amazing dance videos. be it hip hop, contemporary, freestyle, or Bollywood style she has done it all. Her songs like "Balma" and "Morni Banke" showcase how powerful a performer she is.

Happy International Dance Day.