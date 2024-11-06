Sharda Sinha Dies At 72: Chhath Geet Singer’s Son Expresses Grief, Shares Deets Of Her Last Rites

Mumbai: Sharda Sinha left the world last night at the age of 72 after suffering from blood cancer. The Chhath Puja singer’s son Anshuman Sinha has been mourning over the death of his mother and shared the last rite deets. As per reports in ANI, the singer’s son said, “This is a sad time for us... She was very close to all of us. It was in her aura and singing that captivated everyone and this is a shocker for all of them. I am sure her loved ones will be as sad as me. Her motherhood was clearly visible in her songs as well as in her personality. She left us on the first day of Chhath Puja...She will always be there in the hearts of people..."

Sharda who was admitted to the Delhi AIIMS hospital will be taken to Patna for the last rites said his son to the News Agency, “We have decided that the last rites of my mother (Sharda Sinha) will take place at the same place where my father's last rite was performed... Therefore, we will take her mortal remains to Patna tomorrow..."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expresses his heartfelt condolence to the late singer’s family.

PM Modi who took the responsibility of the medication of the late singer expressed his deep grief over her death, "I am deeply saddened by the demise of renowned folk singer Sharda Sinha ji. Her Maithili and Bhojpuri folk songs have been very popular for the last several decades. The echo of her melodious songs associated with the great festival of faith, Chhath, will last forever. Her demise is an irreparable loss for the music world. My condolences are with her family and fans in this hour of grief. Om Shanti!"

सुप्रसिद्ध लोक गायिका शारदा सिन्हा जी के निधन से अत्यंत दुख हुआ है। उनके गाए मैथिली और भोजपुरी के लोकगीत पिछले कई दशकों से बेहद लोकप्रिय रहे हैं। आस्था के महापर्व छठ से जुड़े उनके सुमधुर गीतों की गूंज भी सदैव बनी रहेगी। उनका जाना संगीत जगत के लिए एक अपूरणीय क्षति है। शोक की इस… pic.twitter.com/sOaLvUOnrW — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 5, 2024

Sharda Sinha was one of the most popular singers among all the folk singers.