Sharmila Tagore celebrates her 75th birthday with granddaughter Inaaya

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Soha Ali Khan posted an adorable picture of her mother Sharmila Tagore and her little munchkin Inaaya on the occasion of the veteran actress's birthday. Sharmila turned 75 on December 8.

Posting the picture on Instagram, Sharmila wrote, "Birthday pancakes !!" In the picture, little Inni can be seen sitting on the lap of her granny Sharmila. A plate of pancakes is in front of them with Happy Birthday written on it.

The picture got interesting reactions from the B-Town celebs. Reacting to the picture, Sonam wrote, "She looks like your mom Soha, which means she looks just like you. "

While Soha's bestie Neha Dhupia wrote, "Happy happy happy birthday Sharmila aunty... we send you all our love. Come back soon Innu... Mehrunissa misses Inni." Sophie commented, "Soooo gorgeous Happy bday Sharmilla aunty!! Lots of love."

Soha posted another picture in which she posing with the birthday girl Sharmila and her husband Kunal Kemmu. She captioned it, "I may not have seen Krishna the tigress this morning with @khemster2 but I got to put my arm around this tigress here."

Tha Pataudis are having a ball at their place with Kareena, Saif and Taimur in attendance.