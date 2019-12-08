हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Sharmila Tagore

Sharmila Tagore celebrates her 75th birthday with granddaughter Inaaya

Bollywood actress Soha Ali Khan posted an adorable picture of her mother Sharmila Tagore and her little munchkin Inaaya on the occasion of the veteran actress's birthday. Sharmila turned 75 on December 8.

Sharmila Tagore celebrates her 75th birthday with granddaughter Inaaya

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Soha Ali Khan posted an adorable picture of her mother Sharmila Tagore and her little munchkin Inaaya on the occasion of the veteran actress's birthday. Sharmila turned 75 on December 8.

Posting the picture on Instagram, Sharmila wrote, "Birthday pancakes !!" In the picture, little Inni can be seen sitting on the lap of her granny Sharmila. A plate of pancakes is in front of them with Happy Birthday written on it. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Birthday pancakes !!

A post shared by Soha (@sakpataudi) on

The picture got interesting reactions from the B-Town celebs. Reacting to the picture, Sonam wrote, "She looks like your mom Soha, which means she looks just like you. "

While Soha's bestie Neha Dhupia wrote, "Happy happy happy birthday Sharmila aunty... we send you all our love. Come back soon Innu... Mehrunissa misses Inni." Sophie commented, "Soooo gorgeous Happy bday Sharmilla aunty!! Lots of love."

Soha posted another picture in which she posing with the birthday girl Sharmila and her husband Kunal Kemmu. She captioned it, "I may not have seen Krishna the tigress this morning with @khemster2 but I got to put my arm around this tigress here."

Tha Pataudis are having a ball at their place with Kareena, Saif and Taimur in attendance.

Tags:
Sharmila TagoreInaaya Naumi KemmuKunal Kemmu
Next
Story

Amitabh Bachchan pens foreword for Roopkumar Rathod's photo book

Must Watch

PT4M22S

Delhi Anaj Mandi fire: Arvind Kejriwal announces Rs 10 lakh relief for kin of dead