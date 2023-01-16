Sharvari Wagh steals the show in orange bikini set, cut-out skirt at fashion event, see videos

NEW DELHI: Actress Sharvari Wagh, who made her debut with 'Bunty Aur Babli 2' last year, stole the limelight as she attended an event in Mumbai in two separate bold looks. Sharvari first walked the ramp in an orange bikini top which she paired with an oversized blazer and a see-through cut-out net skirt. The pictures and videos showed her in a bikini set featuring a plunging neck bikini top and matching high-rise bottoms featuring high-leg cut-outs. The actress chose a white see-through cut-out skirt with a thigh-high slit on the side and donned embellished white Crocs shoes to complete the look.

For the second look, Sharvari slipped into a quirky printed gown that came in a yellow and white combination, looking extremely gorgeous. The corseted gown had a plunging neckline, scalloped borders, a multi-coloured painting and a layered tulle skirt.

Check out Sharvari Wagh's latest looks from the event last night:

Sharvari Wagh is an absolute fashionista and she keeps slaying fashion goals for her fans on a regular basis. From how to deck up perfectly and embrace the winter season, to showing us how to celebrate festive evenings in stunning ethnic ensembles, Sharvari’s fashion diaries are goals for us.

In terms of work, she made her Bollywood debut with much talked about 'Bunty Aur Babli 2' but the film's box office success was a dampener. As per Mid-Day, she will star next in the historical drama 'Maharaja' opposite Aamir Khan's son Junaid Khan. The film will be directed by Siddharth P Malhotra.

Apart from making noise for her fashionable outings and projects, Sharvari Wagh is also rumoured to be dating Vicky Kaushal's younger brother and actor Sunny Kaushal. The two have often been spotted in each other's company.