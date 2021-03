Shashi Kapoor birth anniversary: These timeless dialogues will take you on a nostalgia trip!

New Delhi: The late legendary actor Shashi Kapoor breathed his last on December 4, 2017, in Mumbai after a prolonged illness. He was one of the greatest actors in Indian cinema, who ruled the 1960s and 70s silver screens with elan.

The shining star was born on March 18, 1938, into the first filmy family of Bollywood - the Kapoors. He was the third and youngest son of Prithviraj Kapoor. After starring as a child actor in brother Raj Kapoor's directorial Aag (1948), he made his debut in Yash Chopra's political drama Dharmputra (1961). Shashi Kapoor was married to English actress Jennifer Kendal from 1958 and had three children– Kunal Kapoor, Karan Kapoor and Sanjana Thapar.

On Shashi Kapoor's birth anniversary, let's take a look at some of his famous and timeless dialogues:

Deewar (1975)

'Mere pass maa hai' from his 1975 film Deewaar remains the most popular dialogue.

"Jis raaste par main chal raha hoon uska anjaam shayad bura bhi ho sakta hai ... lekin jis raaste pe tum chal rahe ho uska anjaam sirf bura hi hota hai bhai"

Satyam Shivam Sandaram (1978)

"Khwab zindagi se zyada khoobsurat hote hai"

Silsila (1981)

“Hum gayab hone waalon mein se nahi hain… Jahan jahan se guzarte hain jalwe dikhate hain… Dost kya dushman bhi yaad rakhte hai.”

Roti, Kapda aur Makaan (1974)

“Yeh mat socho ke desh tumhe kya deta hai, yeh socho ke tum desh ko kya de sakte ho”

Sharmilee (1971)

"Hawa badal gayi hai aaisi kuch zamaane ki ... duayen maangta hoon hosh mein aane ki"

Shaan (1980)

Zulm aur paap ka khel toh hamesha zaalimo aur paapiyo ki zindagi ke saath hi khatam hota hai

Kabhi Kabhi (1976)

Main zara romantic kisam ka aadmi hoon ... shaadi ke baad ishq karna toh chhod diya hai ... is liye biwi se romance karke kaam chala leta hoon

Jab Jab Phool Khile (1965)

Libaas badal dene se aatma nahi badal jaati

Benazir (1964)

Aaj sheeshay mein bar bar unhe dil ki moorat dikhai deti hai ... apni soorat nazar nahi aati, meri soorat dikhai deti hai

Deewar (1975)

“Yeh duniya ek third class ka dibba ban gayi hai, jagah bahut kam hai, musafir zyada”

Namak Halal (1982)

“Yeh prem rog hai, shuru mein dukh deta hai, baad mein bahut dukh deta hai”

Remembering Shashi Kapoor, forever!