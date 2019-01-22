Shashi Tharoor couldn't take rest in a Munnar hotel and it's because of Shah Rukh Khan—Find out how

New Delhi: Congress leader and Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor is blessed with a gift of gab. He is known for his oratory skills and has a huge fan following on social media—all thanks to his amazing vocabulary which sometimes creates a storm in the virtual world.

Recently, Tharoor went to Munnar and the place he was staying happened to be the same hotel room where Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan had put up at the time of 'Chennai Express' shooting.

Tharoor shared the pictures and a little trivia on social media. He wrote: “Dear @iamsrk, when on a brief visit to Munnar I took rest in the room you occupied in 2013, which has been converted into a shrine for you & #ChennaiExpress! Every wall is decorated with posters of the film & the suite is dominated by this cut-out of you. No place for rest!”

Now we know why Tharoor couldn't rest in Munnar.

'Chennai Express' was directed by maverick filmmaker Rohit Shetty and released in 2013. It starred SRK and Deepika Padukone in the lead roles. The film was the biggest grosser that year and was widely appreciated by the fans and critics alike.