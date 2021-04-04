हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Shashikala

Shashikala: An understated gem of Bollywood

Shashikala will forever be remembered as the sassy vamp of Hindi cinema.

Shashikala: An understated gem of Bollywood
Twitter

New Delhi: Veteran actress Shashikala breathed her last on Sunday (April 4). The 88-years-old actress had a career spanning more than five decades and was awarded the prestigious Padma Shri award in 2007 for her contribution to Indian Cinema.

Shashikala who was born as Shashikala Jawalkar, started working from a young age to support her family. The actress has featured in more than a 100 films, mostly in supporting roles.

The actress won two Filmfare awards for 1962 Best Supporting Actress for her role in Aarti (1962) and Gumrah (1963).

The talented actress is specifically known for playing negative characters with a plomb that has left an indelible impression in the minds of its audiences. Her performance in Shashi Kapoor and Sadhana starrer Chhote Sarkar (1974) is one such example.

Shashikala also worked in television.  The actress was part of shows like Jeena Isi Ka Naam Hai and Apnaapan. 

The actress had also worked with actors Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan in Baadshah, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham and Mujhse Shaadi Karogi.

‘Phir Wahi Raat’ actress married Om Prakash Saigal with whom she had two daughters. The actress who later separated from her husband, lost her elder daughter to Cancer and was living with her younger daughter in Mumbai.

The actress will forever be remembered as the sassy vamp of Hindi cinema.

 

