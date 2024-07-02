Shatrughan Sinha Calls Sonakshi Sinha-Zaheer Iqbal 'Made For Each Other' After Brother Luv Sinha Confirms He Skipped The Wedding

New Delhi: Shatrughan Sinha comes out in support of daughter Sonakshi Sinha hours later brother Luv Sinha confirmed skipping the wedding. Shatrughan Sinha who was reportedly hospitalised days after his daughter’s wedding with Bollywood actor Zaheer Iqbal has showered love on his daughter by penning down a sweet note on his social media account where he called his daughter and damaad made for each other.

Shatrughan Sinha took to his Instagram and wrote, "Thanking everyone for their blessings love & warm congratulatory messages. But most touched to have received extremely heartwarming affectionate wishes from most learned, intellectual par excellence the great #ArunShourie elder brother, statesman #YashwantSinha & of course the most deserving, Magsaysay Award winner #RavishKumar for the ‘made for each other’ couple #SonakshiSinha & #ZaheerIqbal. #SinhaParivar."

Luv Sinha confirms he skipped sister Sonakshi Sinha’s wedding with Zaheer Iqbal.

“With carefully curated news stories about his family business, nobody tread grey areas like the groom’s father’s proximity to a politician whose ED enquiries had vanished in the “washing machine”. Nor was there a whiff of the groom’s father’s stint in Dubai….” June 30, 2024

Luv Sinha expressed his disappointment over his and his family's name being constantly run in the articles and also confirmed his absence from Sonakshi's wedding with a reason.

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal got married on June 23, 2024 the actress called it the 'best decision' of her life. The wedding party was attended by Bollywood stars like Salman Khan, Kajol and more who showered love and blessings on the newlywed.