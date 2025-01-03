Shatrughan Sinha Recalls His Sons Asked His Permission To Have Beer; Netizens Say At Least They Are Better Than Your Daughter

Mumbai: Veteran actor and politician Shatrughan Sinha recently shared a personal story about his sons, Luv and Kush Sinha, during an interview with Lehren TV. The actor opened up about an incident that highlighted their respect and sincerity, leaving him beaming with pride. However, the revelation has also sparked a wave of online trolling, with netizens comparing his sons to his daughter, actress Sonakshi Sinha, amidst ongoing controversies surrounding her personal life.

Shatrughan Sinha shared that when his sons were young adults, either 18 or 25 (he wasn’t certain of their exact age), they were offered beer while socializing with friends. Instead of deciding on their own, they called him to seek his permission.

The actor expressed his pride in their thoughtfulness, recalling how he advised them against drinking. “It’s your wish, but if you are seeking approval from me, then it would be a no,” he told them. Respecting their father’s advice, both Luv and Kush chose not to drink.

“I felt very proud when my sons called me for permission. It showed their respect and consideration for me,” Sinha remarked, adding that he continues to admire their values.



While many applauded Sinha’s story as an example of good parenting, a section of the internet used the moment to compare his sons to his daughter, Sonakshi Sinha.

The trolling stems from Sonakshi’s interfaith marriage with Zaheer Iqbal and the absence of her brothers at the wedding. Critics have judged her for her personal choices, with one comment reading, “At least his sons are better than his daughter.”

Shatrughan Sinha stood by his daughter over her decision to get married to Zaheer Iqbal, and today they are the happiest couple in tinsel town.