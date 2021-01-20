ShauryaStories: 'Kargil Girl' Flight Lieutenant Gunjan Saxena - First woman to fly in a combat zone

New Delhi: As part of our #ShauryaStories series, let's get to know our country's bravehearts and real role models, who continue to inspire a generation. Flight Lieutenant Gunjan Saxena, a former IAF officer and helicopter pilot became the only woman to fly in a combat zone.

Who is Gunjan Saxena - A brief insight

Gunjan Saxena became the first IAF woman officer to go to the war. She joined the IAF back in 1994 and in 1999 went to the Kargil war. She along with Flight Lieutenant Srividya Rajan from the IAF entered the war zone.

She served for 8 long years, and in 2004 her term as a helicopter pilot ended.

She hailed for an Army background as her father Lt Col Anup Kumar Saxena and brother Lt. Col. Anshuman both served in the Indian Army.

Gunjan Saxena completed her degree in Bachelors of Science (Physics) from Hansraj College, Delhi University.

Kargil war veteran Gunjan Saxena was assigned to help in evacuation of the wounded during the crisis. She assisted in transporting supplies and surveillance in the Kargil war.

Gunjan Saxena biopic: The Kargil Girl

In 2020, Karan Johar's Dharma Productions' released a biopic on Gunjan's life journey. Janhvi Kapoor played the titular role in the film. It was directed by Sharan Sharma. The film starred Angad Bedi and Pankaj Tripathi in important roles.

Due to the deadly novel coronavirus pandemic, the film could not head for a theatrical release and instead was premiered on OTT giant Netflix.

The book titled Kargil Untold Stories From The War by Rachna Bisht Rawat, a chapter talks about Gunjan Saxena and her contribution.