close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Shawn Mendes

Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello show us how to kiss

Just before kissing passionately in the Insta video, Mendes said: "We just wanna show you how we really kiss."

Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello show us how to kiss
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

Mexico: After sparking dating rumours with a lingering kiss on stage recently, singers Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello took to Instagram with a graphic French kiss in full view of the whole world.

"So, we saw on Twitter and stuff you guys saying stuff about the way we are kissing and how it's looking weird like we are kissing fish," is how Mendes has responded as he uploaded the Instagram video.

Cabello said: "It really hurt our feelings."

Just before kissing passionately in the Insta video, Mendes said: "We just wanna show you how we really kiss."

The clip currently has 16,34,974 views on Instagram and is liked by 12,25,463 users.

Singer Charlie Puth wrote: "Hahaha."

Singer Ryan Tedder wrote: Dude stop messing around and make her guacamole. Ur in Mexico for Gods sakes you have everything you need.

Singer Jake Miller asked them to "break the internet".

A user gave a "Twilight" reference on the comment section: "This is very similar to that first kiss between Bella and Edward."

 

Tags:
Shawn MendesCamila CabelloFrench Kiss
Next
Story

PM Narendra Modi lauds 'Coolie No. 1' team for plastic-free sets

Must Watch

PT5M13S

International community trusts India on Kashmir, not us, admits Pakistan minister